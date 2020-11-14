Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,327 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 165.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

NYSE CDAY opened at $95.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,198.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $431,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,730.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $520,948,106.46. Insiders sold 7,751,124 shares of company stock worth $559,823,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.