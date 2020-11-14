Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 42.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,007,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,500 shares of company stock worth $33,725,586. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.70. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

