Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR opened at $42.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -115.56 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.24.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

