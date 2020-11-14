Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Trimble by 126.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 44.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $173,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,377.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 19,740 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,704,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,147 shares of company stock worth $2,891,010. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.