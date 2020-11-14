Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 416.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares in the company, valued at $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,766 shares in the company, valued at $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RPM International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

