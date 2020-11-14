Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 27,751 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 35.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NYSE:RCL opened at $70.61 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

