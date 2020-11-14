Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at $5,102,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at $9,596,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 42.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 304.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 870,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 655,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 14.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 100,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

