Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 553,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $83.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

