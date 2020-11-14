Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $274,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $1,903,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $362,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,089,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $328.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

