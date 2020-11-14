Scotiabank Raises Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$65.00

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LNR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) alerts:

TSE:LNR opened at C$58.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Linamar Co. has a 12-month low of C$24.57 and a 12-month high of C$59.06.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.