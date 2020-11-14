Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Scientific Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Scientific Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Shares of Scientific Industries stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. Scientific Industries has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.07.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scientific Industries had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

