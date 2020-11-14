Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 138.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,156 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in KeyCorp by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 190,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEY opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

