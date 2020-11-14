Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $84,491,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $20,464,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 46.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,837,000 after buying an additional 162,504 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,510,000 after acquiring an additional 115,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 347,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107,209 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

