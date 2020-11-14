Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAPMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Saipem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Saipem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saipem currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Saipem alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Saipem has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.