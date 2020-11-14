Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.23. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

