Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to $24.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of SCCAF opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.