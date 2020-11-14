Rockwell Automation, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.28.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $239.78 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $267.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.71 and a 200-day moving average of $220.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,728 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

