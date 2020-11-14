Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.77, but opened at $11.98. Revlon shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 30,739 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $532.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.
Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)
Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
