Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.77, but opened at $11.98. Revlon shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 30,739 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REV. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Revlon in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Revlon by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Revlon in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revlon during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Revlon by 124.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the period. 10.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $532.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

