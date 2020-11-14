Reviewing Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) & Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sundial Growers and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 0 3 0 0 2.00 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sundial Growers presently has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 346.43%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundial Growers and Charlie’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $75.86 million 0.39 -$204.57 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $22.74 million 2.51 -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sundial Growers.

Risk & Volatility

Sundial Growers has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 6.83, suggesting that its stock price is 583% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -362.49% -179.71% -79.40% Charlie’s -34.47% N/A -79.67%

Summary

Charlie’s beats Sundial Growers on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.