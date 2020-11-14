Research Analysts Set Expectations for Baudax Bio, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Baudax Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.95). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baudax Bio’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Baudax Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

NASDAQ BXRX opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. Baudax Bio has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $1.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.