Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bentley Systems, Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bentley Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $33.10 on Thursday. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $40.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

