Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $212.54

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $212.54 and last traded at $208.00, with a volume of 14041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.71.

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 354.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total value of $6,721,018.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,300,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $175,339.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at $450,176.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,204 shares of company stock worth $7,270,964. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 18.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

