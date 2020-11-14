Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $212.54

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $212.54 and last traded at $208.00, with a volume of 14041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.71.
RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 354.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.24.
In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total value of $6,721,018.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,300,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $175,339.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at $450,176.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,204 shares of company stock worth $7,270,964. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 18.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
