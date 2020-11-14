Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) (TSE:RDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.48

Shares of Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) (TSE:RDL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.53. Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.38.

About Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) (TSE:RDL)

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

