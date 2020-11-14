Raymond James Weighs in on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$19.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.74 million.

XBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. M Partners lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.80.

CVE:XBC opened at C$5.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.96. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.74 and a 1-year high of C$5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $425.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.21.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,233,000.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

