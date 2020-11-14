Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Holdings Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,338 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $17,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.65. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

