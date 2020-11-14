Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,225 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $253.50 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $299.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.82.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.04.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

