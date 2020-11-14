Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 760 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,139 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 181.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 100.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $211,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,622,278.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $193.25 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.29.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

