Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,177 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJM stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70.

