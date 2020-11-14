Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,510 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.88% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

