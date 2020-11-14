Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,657 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $336.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.24, for a total transaction of $654,104.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,396 shares of company stock worth $23,737,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.47.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

