Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Exponent worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 3.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 5.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Exponent by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 6.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 3.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $351,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,573 shares of company stock worth $1,711,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPO. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 0.19. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $84.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.89.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

