Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 22,597 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,597 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

