Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,133 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 127,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 53.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 47.9% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

