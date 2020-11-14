Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 17,799 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

CII stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.