Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 105,780 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,780 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCL opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

