Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 30,938 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,938 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 531,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,928,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 160,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

