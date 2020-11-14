Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 283,296 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,296 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.68% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $11,723,000. White Pine Investment CO bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 101.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 135,215 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

