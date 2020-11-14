Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 27,884 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 359,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4,753.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $104,434.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 120,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,963.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $106,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 125,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,687.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $21.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.