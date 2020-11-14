Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 22,097 Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,402.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,620.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE opened at $45.78 on Friday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $47.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

