Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $7.26 Million in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 311,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.15% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTXR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 48,185.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 832,157 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth $5,908,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth $5,478,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth $4,869,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth $2,452,000.

NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $25.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

