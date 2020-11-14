Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 315.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9,166.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

SCHP opened at $61.05 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $62.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64.

