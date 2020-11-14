Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,709 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 846,953 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 192,027 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 34,801 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

NYSE EXC opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

