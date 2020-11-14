Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,492 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,359,392,000 after buying an additional 3,925,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $908,320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $253,794,000 after purchasing an additional 46,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $75.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.