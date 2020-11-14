Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 142.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,888,000 after buying an additional 270,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the second quarter valued at $20,330,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,616,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter.

IYT opened at $213.43 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.67.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

