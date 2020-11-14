Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.90% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 514.5% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period.

BSJN stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36.

