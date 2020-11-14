Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.28 Million Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,615,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,203,000 after purchasing an additional 218,648 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,540,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,311,000 after purchasing an additional 925,564 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,499,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,122,000 after purchasing an additional 225,774 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 119,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,100,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,327 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCF. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.55.

TCF stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.