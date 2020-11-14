Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 845.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,997,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,936,000 after buying an additional 2,680,649 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,385,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,838,000 after buying an additional 579,920 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,381,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,456,000 after buying an additional 365,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 581.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,401,000 after buying an additional 204,744 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV opened at $111.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.75. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.70 and a 12 month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

