Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.71 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,417 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Hasbro by 24.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 147.7% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,536 shares of company stock worth $6,976,026. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $87.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Truist upped their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

