Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $31.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.