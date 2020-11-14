Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 7,561 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,539 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 192.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,697,000 after acquiring an additional 265,782 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,165,000 after acquiring an additional 132,752 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 46.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 390,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,047,000 after acquiring an additional 124,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $161.48 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.06 and a 200-day moving average of $172.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Gabelli started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

